Firefighters put out fire at commercial building fire in Thomasville, one firefighter treated

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters were on scene Saturday at a commercial building fire in Thomasville.

The call came in at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday for the fire at 117 Liberty Drive.

The building is empty but construction is ongoing, according to Batallion Chief Rodney Fields.

EMS treated one firefighter who overheated.

The fire was out at about 3 p.m.