Father speaks out after 3-year-old son critically injured in wreck in Thomasville, grandmother arrested

A father is speaking out after his 3-year-old son was critically injured this week in a wreck in Thomasville.

“So far he’s been having a speedy recovery,” said the father of his son, Kingston Bowman.

He told FOX8 his son was moving more, talking more and even “having attitude.”

Kelly Michelle Lambert, 37, of Thomasville, is the boy’s grandmother and is charged with driving while impaired. Her license was also suspended at the time of the crash. More charges are expected to be filed in the upcoming weeks, authorities said.

“I don’t really have much to say about Ms. Kelly … so much anger towards her, just glad my son OK,” Kingston’s dad said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baptist Children’s Home Road at Optimist Park Road.

According to Thomasville police, a 2012 Ford Flex SE driven by Lambert was traveling north on Baptist Children’s Home near Optimist Park Road.

Lambert crossed the double center lines and hit a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Odell Davis, 73, of Archdale, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with severe injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition. Thomasville police said Davis was wearing his seat belt, which prevented further injury.

Little Kingston Bowman was in the back seat and was taken by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Lambert received a minor injury and was arrested after the crash.

Thomasville police said Lambert was not wearing a seat belt and did not have the child properly restrained in a car seat.

Lambert’s bond was set at $5,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8.