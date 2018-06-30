× A jewel thief is accused of swallowing stolen earrings, now jail guards are closely monitoring his toilet

LEESBURG, Fla. – Police believe a man accused of stealing jewels swallowed the evidence. Now he’s not going anywhere until he goes to the bathroom.

The Miami Herald reported that Ryan A. Penman was arrested after allegedly swallowing two 1/3 carat princess-cut diamond studs that police said he stole from a jewelry store.

The suspect is accused of trying to pay for the earring with a credit card in a different name. When the card was declined, police said he handed back earrings that were replaced with fakes.

He was with his girlfriend at the time of the allegedly crime and when questioned by police, she said she became ill.

Penman and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital where an X-ray apparently revealed that the earrings were in his stomach.

Now, the suspect is in jail and the guards are closely monitoring the toilet.

Penman faces charges of retail grand theft and tampering with evidence.