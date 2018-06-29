× Woman has close call after shark bites her canoe

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman canoeing off the coast of California had a close call when a shark bit her canoe.

KGTV reported that it happened about two miles off the coast of Oceanside Harbor earlier this week.

“I felt this, something, hit my…the bottom of my canoe, hard,” she said. “Like a car had hit me, and I knew right away what it was.”

Despite her canoe taking on water, Wolfe was able to make it back to shore.

Wolfe said it was an 11 to 12 foot great white shark.

Even though she was terrified, Wolfe said she plans to be back out on the water as soon as her canoe is fixed.