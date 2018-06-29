Woman charged with arson after Forsyth County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman has been charged after a man was rescued from a house fire early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Gregory Spillman, 40, of 6055 Quail Creek Drive, Pfafftown, is charged with felonious first-degree arson.

Firefighters came to 6055 Quail Creek Drive at about 2:30 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

Arriving firefighters were able to rescue a man from a bedroom in the home. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

After the fire was put out, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and Spillman was charged.

Spillman is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 19.