Winston-Salem hopes ‘Rock Out the Quarry’ event brings more exposure to Quarry Park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tucked away behind the Winston-Salem skyline is a beautiful view at Quarry Park.

“The biggest challenge is to ensure that citizens are able to find it because you know we have our recreation center, we have the golf course and a lot of people tend to drive past it,” said Emerald P. Bowman, senior special projects coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem.

It's been several years since this more than 200-acre rock quarry off Reynolds Park Road was closed.

The city transformed it and eventually opened it back up as Quarry Park last year.

Saturday’s Rock Out the Quarry Fourth of July celebration is a chance for the nearly 3,000 people expected to come to get familiar with it.

“It is our opportunity to showcase Winston-Salem’s gem,” said Tabetha Bailey, special projects coordinator.

“I think it'll be great to utilize it. Look at, it's scenic, it's beautiful. It's so much out here to learn about it. Not just something that's good and serene, it's something that we are pushing towards to make it fun. Maybe a tourist attraction,” Bowman said.

The event will be the first in years that the City of Winston-Salem will do fireworks as a part of its Fourth of July festivities.

"We are not trying to compete. We are just trying to engage our citizens and offer some recreation for the entire family. Not everybody is aware of it because it has been closed,” Bailey said.

The Rock Out the Quarry event will be this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Quarry Park on Reynolds Park Road.

If you are planning to go make sure you bring your own chairs and blankets.