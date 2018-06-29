× Teen sought by Rockingham County deputies in car theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a teen accused of stealing a car, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Gray Wilson, 17, of Madison, is charged with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies said Wilson stole a 1998 Honda Civic from the 100 block of Pinecrest Road overnight.

The vehicle was found at Wilson’s home and returned to its owner.

Anyone who knows where Wilson is located is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.