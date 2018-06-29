Store surveillance cameras record duo’s spectacular, failed attempts to flee police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta -- A Canadian woman is making headlines after her attempt to evade police failed miserably, resulting in a combined 14 criminal charges.

According to CTV News, Brittany Burke and Richard Pariseau tried to make a purchase with stolen credit cards inside the Spruce Grove Reddi Mart this past week. Things quickly escalated once police arrived on the scene.

In an attempt to evade arrest, Pariseau reportedly pushed Burke into the officer. After a brief struggle the suspects were able to get away, but instead of heading for the doors, both ran to the back. As the officer searched for Pariseau, Burke went to the store's back room and climbed up into the ceiling.

Several minutes later, ceiling tiles and the female suspect came crashing back into the middle of the store.

Both suspects were ultimately captured and charged. Pariseau now faces 11 charges in the incident, including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and using a stolen credit card. Burke was charged with obstructing a police officer, failure to comply with an undertaking and mischief under $5,000.