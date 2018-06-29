Scam claims that you missed jury duty and need to pay $1,000 fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Cindy Lombardo got a phone call saying she’d missed jury duty. The person said they worked for the Guilford County Sheriff`s Office.

He told Cindy to take care of the matter, she needed to pay a $1,000 fine. He said she’s had to buy a Green Dot prepaid credit card to pay the court.

That made Cindy suspicious. She told FOX8, “They like green stuff alright, but it's usually green dollars.”

She hung up and called her father. She asked him if she missed jury duty and he said no.

How would her father know? He is a bailiff in the Guilford County Courthouse. That`s right. The scam artist called the bailiff’s daughter!

She says these thieves were so believable and understands why some fall for their tricks. Cindy said, “they sounded like legit sheriff.”

Tom Jerrell, the chief district court judge in Guilford County says there’s a kernel of truth to the lie of this scam and that’s what gets people.

If you don’t answer a jury summons, you can be punished with a fine or even jail time, but you’d be given a chance to appear before a judge first.

Judge Jerrell said, “I can absolutely say the sheriff`s department will never call. The judge`s chambers will never call you. The clerk’s office will never call you and say bring me money.”