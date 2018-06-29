Motorcyclists focus of safety after 2 fatal wrecks in 48 hours in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bikers are taking control of their safety following two fatal motorcycle wrecks in the last 48 hours.

“Dress for the slide not for the ride,” said Keegan Wright, marketing director at Cox’s Harley-Davidson.

Wright says if you are not wearing the appropriate attire the injuries you sustain in a crash can be much worse than if you were wearing the proper gear.

Riders are also hyper-aware of their surroundings because they say it’s easy to be overlooked.

“One of the most dangerous things for a motorcyclist is the cars on the road,” Wright said.

Tom Palazzolo, an avid motorcyclist, says when you’re out riding you have to recognize every other motorcyclist’s skill level is different.

This could potentially lead to some risky maneuvers on the road.

“If you see someone weaving in and out of traffic, chances are that might get you by for a while, but sooner or later it’s going to catch up with you,” Palazzolo said.

Despite the dangers, Palazzolo says its all worth it.

“I’ve been riding all my life and I don’t see myself not riding. When I get too old to hold one up on two wheels I might graduate to a three wheeler,” he said.