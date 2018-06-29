Man’s decision to take a cab home from jail backfires badly

COCOA, Fla. – Charles Folk’s release from a Florida jail ended up being a brief one.

Having been convicted of criminal mischief related to damage done to his roommate’s belongings, Folk was released very early Thursday from the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Ready to return to his Melbourne home, he hailed a cab to take him there around 1am.

But when the 30-mile trip reached its end, the 40-year-old admitted he was unable to pay the $70 fare. Folk told the driver he could get a credit card number from his sister, according to a police report, but the driver refused.

So Folk ended up arrested for petty theft and was taken right back to the Brevard County Jail Complex after the driver called police, reports Florida Today.

He’s being held on $2,000 bail.

