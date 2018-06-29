Forsyth County officials mindful of mosquitoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Thousands of people will be outdoors throughout summer – an ideal time for homeowners to be mindful of what they can do to protect neighbors from mosquitoes.

The 2017 mosquito season was a busy one for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“The ones that we really target are culex species and the reason being is because they love birds and they love humans,” vector control specialist Ryan Harrison said.

“Last year was another peak year. We were catching hundreds of culex mosquitoes in places I had never caught them,” he said.

The good news is things appear to be calmer now, but that doesn’t mean people are out of the woods.

Harrison says most of the complaints the county is getting are in people’s backyards.

“Black corrugated pipes, bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wheel barrows, kiddie toys, anything that can hold an ounce of water can breed mosquitoes,” he said.

“It's really important for individual homeowners to see the responsibility that they hold for their neighbors.”

Last year, 23,000 mosquitoes were trapped and identified across Forsyth County.

In about two weeks, the county will submit mosquitoes for disease surveillance.

Other states are already seeing mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus.