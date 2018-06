Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Firefighters in Forsyth County rescued a man from a home that caught fire early Friday morning.

About 25 firefighters arrived at 6055 Quail Creek Drive at about 2:30 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

Arriving firefighters were able to rescue a man from a bedroom in the home. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in good condition.

Crews remained on the scene and hours and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.