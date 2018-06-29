× Man accused of breaking into Rockingham County home and demanding money at gunpoint

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Rockingham County home with a handgun and demanding money.

Brandon Dewayne Belton, 30, of Madison, faces charges of first-degree burglary and felonious larceny after breaking and entering, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said the crime happened in the 500 block of Eden Church Road in Madison shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect left on foot into the surrounding wooded area, but was found Friday morning after a manhunt.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.