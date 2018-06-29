× Dave & Buster’s restaurant opening this spring at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, owner confirms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner and operator of Hanes Mall confirmed Thursday that Dave & Buster’s will open a 31,576-square-foot site on the lower level, near Sears and the carousel, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported on June 6 that a map posted on the website of the mall’s owner, CBL & Properties, showed Dave & Buster’s going into a space in the mall that was under renovation.

The popular chain mixes arcade-style games with a restaurant and sports bar. The goal is to open the Winston-Salem location in the spring.

“Dave & Buster’s will provide Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities with a premier entertainment destination for the entire family, featuring a variety of arcade-style games, a state-of-the art sports-viewing experience, as well as an extensive food and beverage menu,” Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“This redevelopment is a great example of CBL’s significant progress in diversifying our properties’ offerings and delivering new drivers of increased traffic and sales,” Lebovitz said.

