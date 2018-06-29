Archdale community showing support for Bova family after deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- It's been nine days since an Archdale family got hit in a head-on crash in Scipio, Utah.

Holly, Tyrone and Haden Bova died in the crash. Tyler, 17, is fighting in a hospital and so far each day he is making a bit of progress. The community is rallying around the teenager using the hashtag #BuiltTylerTough.

On July 13, the Grown Ups Benefit is holding a fundraiser to raise money for this young man left without his family. Joey Hilburn is putting on the event. He said the donations are pouring in. Already among the donations are a cruise, an NFL package from the Jacksonville Jaguars and college football packages too.

"It's going to be the mental and the spiritual things that he's going to be dealing with. So he's going to have a lot of things to go through. So he's going to need not only the financial assistance, but also the support of the community," Hilburn said.

A GoFundMe is also going for the family. It has already raised $15,000.

"This kid has lost his family. It's going to take a lot of God and a lot of prayer, and a lot of community as almost like a foster family for this kid," Dave Peele said.

Peele and Red Johnston run The Red T-Shirt Company. They wanted to help out in some way, so they decided to design and sell T-shirts that will all go to benefit Tyler.

"I want to say that my goal for this whole thing is to raise as much money to give this kid, to give his family, this situation, as humanly possible," Johnston said.

There are efforts rom across the community, to help Tyler, and the Bova family, in their time of need.

For more information, click here.