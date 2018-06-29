Alamance County man accused of sexually abusing child over 5-year period
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is accused of sexually abusing a child over a five-year period, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
John Richard Galloway, 80, of Snow Camp, is charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.
In September 2017, the sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding possible indecent liberties with a child.
The victim, who is now an adult, said Galloway sexually abused her between January 2000 and January 2005.
Following a lengthy investigation, including multiple interviews, probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
Galloway was placed under a $150,000 secured bond.
36.011739 -79.425378