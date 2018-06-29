× Additional charges filed in death of Highway Patrol trooper in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Additional charges have been filed in the death of Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox.

Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin, already faced charges of second-degree murder, flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, resisting public officer and two counts of failure to appear.

Whitt is also facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony obstruction.

Michaela Harrison is charged with aid and abet second-degree murder, accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony obstruction.

Mona Lisa Mullins is charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony obstruction.

Bullard was killed in a crash on May 21 during a pursuit of Whitt. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. after a pursuit on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 82 near N.C. 67. Knox said the chase started with a license check.

During the chase, Trooper P.E. Ellis noticed he did not see Bullard’s patrol car behind him. When his attempt at contacting Bullard failed, Ellis turned around and found the patrol car engulfed in flames.

Whitt’s murder charge is because of malice used during reckless driving causing a death, according to Highway Patrol.