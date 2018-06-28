Virginia-based Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts comes to NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A different kind of donut is making its way into small towns in North Carolina.

The Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts is based in Lynchburg, Va.

Their vintage trailer rolls into small towns across Virginia and northern North Carolina.

When they show up, so do the crowds. People wait sometimes an hour to try these apple cider cake donuts.

They are made with cider from a local orchard in Virginia. They are fried and then rolled in either cinnamon and sugar or maple sugar.

For a list of upcoming stops on the Mama Crockett's schedule, follow them on Facebook.