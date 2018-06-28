Son of slain Kernersville man speaks after police release video of suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Kernersville police have released images and video of three suspects they believe are responsible for the homicide of 41-year-old Kenneth Kelly, who was shot in his apartment at the Lake Park Apartment Homes on Century Boulevard.

“Let’s get them put away,” said Daniel Kelly, one of the victim’s sons. “Let’s get justice.”

Surveillance video shows what appear to be three men walking through the apartment complex before the homicide, which took place on Saturday.

“Everybody was in shock initially,” Daniel said, of what happened next.

Police say Kelly’s fiancée, as well as two teenage family members, were in the apartment when Kelly was shot.

“She immediately went over to him, started helping him and they all started helping him and everything,” Daniel added.

As Kelly’s family saw him slipping away, police say the suspects got into two vehicles -- a 2006-2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a 4-door red Nissan Altima -- and were last seen headed eastbound on Business 40.

“And that’s when everybody basically lost it,” Daniel said.

Kelly was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

“Emotionally distraught over it all,” Daniel said, of his family. “We’re all just trying to deal with it the best we can.”

Kelly would have turned 42 in August and he and his fiancée planned to be married this summer.

“He was a great guy, he was a family man,” Daniel said.

Police believe Kelly’s homicide was an isolated incident but add that the suspects should be considered dangerous.

“It was heartbreaking, it still is heartbreaking and honestly I feel like it hasn’t really hit me just yet,” Daniel said.

In addition to his fiancée, Kelly leaves behind six children.

“I hope they get what they deserve, because he didn’t deserve that,” Daniel said.

Police say this is the first homicide in Kernersville in 2018. There was one homicide, as well as a murder-suicide, in the town in 2017.​