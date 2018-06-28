× Police arrest 2 suspects at North Carolina nail salon; suspects charged with human trafficking

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson Police Department said two suspects are charged with human trafficking, involuntary servitude and conspiracy after they were picked up at a Davidson nail salon, WSOC reports.

Police said officers along with Homeland Security investigators served a search warrant Tuesday at the Luxury Nail Salon on Jetton Street.

They said Tien Luong and Nip Mihn Tsi were initially charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, police said they obtained additional warrants for human trafficking for the same two suspects and served those Thursday morning.

