Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million by NFL after workplace misconduct investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been fined $2.75 million by the NFL after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Thursday that the outgoing team owner was fined, according to ESPN.

The Panthers initiated an investigation into allegations against Richardson on Dec. 15. Richardson stepped aside from the team’s day-to-day operations shortly after that.

Sports Illustrated reported on in December that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

The conduct reportedly included “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Last month, the NFL approved David Tepper as the new team owner for the Panthers.