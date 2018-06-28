World Cup schedule
FOX World Cup scores

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million by NFL after workplace misconduct investigation

Posted 1:31 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:36PM, June 28, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers on November 26, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been fined $2.75 million by the NFL after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Thursday that the outgoing team owner was fined, according to ESPN.

The Panthers initiated an investigation into allegations against Richardson on Dec. 15. Richardson stepped aside from the team’s day-to-day operations shortly after that.

Sports Illustrated reported on in December that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

The conduct reportedly included “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Last month, the NFL approved David Tepper as the new team owner for the Panthers.