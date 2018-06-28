New details emerge in killing of Kernersville man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Police on Thursday released photos of suspects wanted in connection to a murder in Kernersville earlier this week.

Kenneth D. Kelly, 41, of Kernersville, was found injured from a gunshot wound Saturday. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 229 Century Blvd., Apt. 32B. Kelly's fiance and two teenage family members were home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the people pictured in the below photos are responsible for killing Kelly.

Police told FOX8 they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The suspects were last seen driving eastbound on Business 40.