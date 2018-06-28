5 people killed, 2 injured in ‘targeted attack’ shooting at Maryland newspaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Five people were killed and two were injured at a newspaper headquarters in Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed at a press conference.

The shooting happened at the Capital Gazette, at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

Authorities called the shooting at "targeted attack" on the Capital Gazette and said threats were sent to the newspaper on social media prior to the attack.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted, "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis wrote.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The suspected shooter is in custody.

Authorities said the shooter used a shotgun during the attack.

The suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, NBC News reports. The suspect obscured his fingerprints.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name but NBC reports he is a 39-year-old man.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, responded to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

In response to the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon, "Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Active Shooter in #Annapolis. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/j66POyXStv — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

38.994277 -76.543641