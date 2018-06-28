5 people killed, 2 injured in ‘targeted attack’ shooting at Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Five people were killed and two were injured at a newspaper headquarters in Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed at a press conference.
The shooting happened at the Capital Gazette, at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis.
Authorities called the shooting at "targeted attack" on the Capital Gazette and said threats were sent to the newspaper on social media prior to the attack.
Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted, "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."
"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis wrote.
The suspected shooter is in custody.
Authorities said the shooter used a shotgun during the attack.
The suspect was identified using facial recognition technology, NBC News reports. The suspect obscured his fingerprints.
Authorities have not released the suspect's name but NBC reports he is a 39-year-old man.
Multiple agencies, including the ATF, responded to the scene.
"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."
In response to the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon, "Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."
The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.