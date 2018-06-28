× Burlington police confirm hit-and-run after body found in roadway, reviewing surveillance images

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police on Thursday night confirmed they are investigating a hit-and-run after a body was found in a roadway on Tuesday night.

The body of James Basili Hhando, 76, was found in the 1900 block of South Mebane Street near Trail Eight shortly before 10 p.m.

Burlington police said Wednesday Hhando’s death was possibly due to a hit-and-run but that the exact cause of his death was unknown.

Officers have obtained images of vehicles captured on surveillance video from the area where the hit-and-run happened.

Interviews of witnesses and other people that stopped to render aide are ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.