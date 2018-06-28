× 1 dead in wreck involving car and motorcycle on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person has died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car in Greensboro late Wednesday night.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on East Wendover Avenue and resulted in East Wendover being closed from Elwell to Sykes avenues until early Thursday morning.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Ibn Dixon, of Greensboro, died. Two people in the car sustained minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.