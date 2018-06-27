Neighbors concerned about Caring Services possibly repurposing John Wesley University campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A nonprofit in High Point is looking to repurpose the John Wesley University campus.

Caring Services provides housing and substance abuse treatment services.

The nonprofit is requesting a zone change for the 21-acre property, but neighborhoods from Eastchester Drive to North Centennial Street are pushing back.

Amy Heybrock is one of a handful of people opposed to the potential move.

"We're not trying to say what they're doing isn't good. We just think that it would be better suited for them to be in a more isolated place, not in a family neighborhood," Heybrock said.

Opponents are concerned about increased crime and more foot traffic in an area that lacks sidewalks.

These are matters that Caring Services hopes to resolve through educating the public on recovery.

"They want better lives for themselves like we all want for each other," said Teresa Hinkle, Caring Services social worker/program development director.

The nonprofit says they are looking to move because they need more space.

"We can't serve anymore people. We have a waiting list of people who desperately want and need treatment," said Becky Yates, Caring Services executive director.

The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission handed off the special-use permit to City Council with no recommendations.

High Point City Council plans to hear the request on July 16.