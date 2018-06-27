Local woman loses 65 pounds with workout routine after knee surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- Maggie Nicholson says walking through the door was the hardest part, but since then, she hasn’t looked back.

“I was the one that if I had any excuse at all not to go to the gym, I didn’t go. I would come up with anything. Now it's trying to make reasons that I can come,” she said.

Nicholson recently had knee surgery and wanted to be able to walk comfortably.

“Physical therapy was no longer working anymore. My knee had gotten to a point that It wasn't getting worse, but it wasn't getting better. Then the following week after that, I actually won a free month here at Spark,” she said.

Nicholson has been working out at Spark Fitness and Performance in King for the last four months.

Weight loss wasn’t part of her initial goal, but after changing her diet combined with a new fitness regimen, she has lost 65 pounds.

“It's incredible. She’s been dedicated since the first day she came in. She asks questions about everything that we do. She follows nutrition properly. She wants to make the best out of the situation,” said Brealon Ashworth, owner and head strength coach at Spark.

Another benefit of getting healthier is that Nicholson can keep up with her kids.

“You make the time for what you want to do and I want to be here and I want to get healthier for me, for my kids, so you make it work,” Nicholson said.