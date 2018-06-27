Greensboro City Council member to hold town hall to focus on community issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Inside the Union Square auditorium in downtown Greensboro is where City Councilwoman Goldie Wells hopes to address the problems she sees facing her community.

Thursday, Wells will hold a town hall meeting. It is something she says she promised her constituents during her campaign last year.

The first one was in January.

A big topic, she says, will be Monday’s three deadly shootings.

“Right now, I think that our agenda is going to topped with the three homicides that we had. This is a concern of the district,” she said.

The one at the Margate on Cone apartments on East Cone Boulevard happened in Wells' district.

“Last year District 2 has most of the homicides. This year we started out at a record rate again,” she said.

Wells represents District 2, which covers nearly half of east Greensboro.

It’s an area still recovering after April’s tornado, which shut down schools and badly damaged homes and businesses.

“The community wants to know what happening,” Wells said.

She also wants the community to be updated on the city's inspections at the Summit Avenue Apartments. This after five children were killed here in a fire back in May.

“When you get people discussing, one may have this idea and then another, but when those two ideas come together we might come up with some solutions and that's what we are looking for,” Wells said.

“My thing is whether you live in east Greensboro or west Greensboro you should have a good quality of life,” she said.

The town hall meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Union Square auditorium on East Gate City Boulevard.

The new city manager, David Parrish, will be in attendance. Wells says she's planning to have the next town hall in September.