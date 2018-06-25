Chip and Joanna Gaines share first pic of new baby – and his name!

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have shared the first photo of their newborn son:
Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.
In the post, Joanna revealed that little Crew came 2 1/2 weeks early.
She also shared an adorable picture of their four older children, outside the hospital delivery room door, excitedly waiting to meet the new little guy.
In early January, the couple announced they were expecting their fifth child. In March, they announced they were expecting a baby boy. Chip announced the birth on Saturday, June 23rd.
Crew joins big sisters, Ella and Emmie; and brothers, Drake and Duke.