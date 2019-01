Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point's first dog park opened on Friday!

The park, which opened inside of Hedgecock Park, will be open to the public each day from sunrise to sunset.

Those interested will have to register their dog with the city before using the park.

Having fun at the Dog Park grand opening! 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/nqfyPtq2Zr — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) June 1, 2018