× Rapper Young Dolph gives $20k to two women who were fired from Duke University coffee shop for playing his music

MIAMI – Rapper Young Dolph gave $10,000 each to two woman who were fired from a coffee shop at Duke University for playing his music.

The Revolt reported that the 32-year-old rapper from Memphis gave the money to the women after inviting them on stage at a concert in Miami on Friday.

Video posted to social media shows the rapper talking about them being fired. He said he flew the women to the concert to give them the money.

On May 4, Larry Moneta, the vice president of student affairs at Duke University, entered Joe Van Gogh coffee shop and complained about “inappropriate” music being played. The song was Young Dolph’s “Get Paid.”

The coffee shop announced it was cutting ties with Duke University just hours after the concert, according to WTVD.

Moneta said the employees made a poor decision, but he did not demand their firing.