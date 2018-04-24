Mitt Romney heckles player at NBA playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney taunted Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook courtside at an NBA playoff game between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz Monday night.

After Westbrook picked up his fourth foul in the first half of the game, Romney could be seen cheering, holding up four fingers, and mouthing “four” as Thunder players walked off the court in Salt Lake City.

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

If a player commits six fouls, they foul out of the game. Westbrook ultimately did not foul out, but the Thunder lost the game and now face elimination as Utah leads the series three games to one.

The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee sported a No. 5 Jazz jersey with his name atop his blue long sleeve button-up shirt. Although point guard David Stockton currently wears No. 5, the jersey was a gift Romney received for supporting “5 For the Fight,” a charity working with the Jazz to raise $50 million to donate to cancer research, Mike Maughan, a co-founder of the foundation, told CNN.

On Saturday, Romney did not win the Utah Republican Party’s nomination for Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat, meaning he will have to run in a primary election in June.