Cartoonist pays emotional tribute to Barbara Bush and her daughter who died at age 3

A newspaper cartoon depicting the sweet reunion between Barbara Bush and her daughter in Heaven is melting the hearts of social media users, WTVD reports.

It shows Bush, who died Tuesday after she stopped receiving treatment for her declining health, being greeting by daughter Robin, who passed away at the age of 3 from Leukemia.

The viral image was created by full-time cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.

Ramsey, who started his career in 1988 at the The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, has always had a fascination with the Bush family, as George H.W. Bush was the star in his first political cartoon.

“I began my cartooning career at the University of Tennessee during the Bush Administration,” he said. “So, I felt an attachment in a weird way. I’ve always admired her for her candor, self-esteem, toughness, and maternal protectiveness. I’m sure she wouldn’t have liked many of the cartoons I’ve drawn about her husband and son. But she reminded me of my own grandmother.”

