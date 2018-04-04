Extreme water attraction coming to as many as 3 Myrtle Beach-area locations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A new water attraction is coming to Myrtle Beach, according to the Sun News.

The Jump Jam Jungle Float is a floating platform that features trampolines, a slide and more.

One of the floats will be at at the Crazy Sister Marina in Murrells Inlet and there are plans for two more at locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

The admission price is $35 per hour with early bird specials between 8-10 a.m.

The floats can accommodate 40 people at a time.

For more information, visit jumpjamgs.com or call (843) 213-2528.