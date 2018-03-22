× Man arrested after shot fired outside Hanes Mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a gunshot was fired in the parking lot of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Saturday as bail bondsmen tried to take a man into custody.

Police were called to the mall at 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy. shortly before 7:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot, according to a police press release.

Authorities said the bail bondsmen were trying to take Nathaniel Artillery Taylor into custody for several outstanding orders for arrest. Sources tell FOX8 that two bail bondsmen were involved.

One of the bail bondsmen tried to approach Taylor in a vehicle outside the mall and Taylor took off, according to police.

Police said a bail bondsmen in the vehicle’s path fired his weapon at Taylor, striking the vehicle.

Taylor hit another vehicle in the mall’s parking lot and a second vehicle on Hanes Mall Boulevard. The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Taylor continued driving until his vehicle stopped in the driveway of the Silas Creek Crossing shopping center. He then got out and ran.

The 29-year-old turned himself into Winston-Salem police on Thursday.

The bail bondsmen are regulated by the Department of Insurance, but do not work for them and are not authorized to carry weapons, according to the Department of Insurance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.