Woman driven to police station after shooting in Winston-Salem dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman has died following a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

At 9:14 p.m. Thursday, a car pulled up to the back of the Winston-Salem Police Department, located at 725 N. Cherry St., and someone inside the car said there was a shooting victim.

Tenisha Mills, 27, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the neck.

On Monday evening, Winston-Salem police said Mills had died from her injuries.

Christopher Grooms was also injured by shattered glass from the bullets hitting his vehicle. Grooms was treated at the hospital and released.

Winston-Salem police said they do not believe the shooting is random. They are investigating Mills' death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.