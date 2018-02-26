Man fatally hit by Jeep on US-29 in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man who died after being hit by a Jeep in Greensboro Sunday morning has been identified.

The pedestrian has been identified as 23-year-old James Toby Kulii.

The crash happened on US-29 at East Market Street at about 10 a.m., according to a press release. The driver of the Jeep was traveling northbound on the highway when he hit Kulii.

All northbound lanes of US-29 at East Market Street were closed for several hours.

Police have not filed charges against the driver.