Man accused of beating 5-year-old son to death with shovel, burying him in backyard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia man is accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel before burying him in a backyard, WGCL reports.

On Wednesday, police went to a home owned by the boy's grandmother in DeKalb County. According to police, 25-year-old Montrais Boyd and the boy's mother were visiting from California.

When the mother and grandmother went to run errands, Boyd allegedly killed the 5-year-old by beating him to death with a shovel and slitting his throat.

When the mother returned, one of the children told her that Boyd had killed the boy and buried him in the yard. She went to look for the child and dug him up with her bare hands.

"She was able to remove the child from the ground with her bare hands and she put the child in the vehicle attempting to take him to the hospital believing that she could save her child," said Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to Fox 5, they were too late and the boy had already been partially decapitated.

Boyd is charged with murder and remains in the DeKalb County Jail. No possible motive has been released.