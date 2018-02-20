× Erica Parsons’ adoptive parents charged in her death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Erica Parsons’ adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons, have been charged in her death, investigators said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

A Rowan County grand jury on Monday indicted them on charges of first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony concealment of death, felony obstruction of justice.

Erica Parsons, 13, was last seen November 2011, but she wasn’t reported missing until July 2013 by her adopted brother.

Casey and Sandy told investigators that Erica had gone to Asheville to visit her grandmother, Nan, but authorities later said that Nan did not exist.

It wasn’t until 2016 when Sandy led investigators to her body in a wooded area in Chesterfield County.

An autopsy report showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, and a growth deficit and low bone density show she was malnourished.