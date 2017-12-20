Woman finishes finals while in labor at the hospital

KANSAS CITY — Not even being in labor stopped one Missouri college student from completing her finals.

Nayzia Thomas is a sophomore at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, according to Yahoo. On Dec. 12, the psychology major shared on Twitter a photo of herself completing a final from her hospital bed.

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

The photo, which has since gone viral with more than 133,000 likes, shows Thomas in bed with her laptop and an open textbook. She said her mother took the photo.

“It wasn’t due until the end of the week — finals week is Dec. 11 to tomorrow — but my goal was to try to have everything done before,” she said. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’”

She later gave birth to her son, Anthony Johnson, and despite a few complications in the delivery room, they’re both doing well.

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

Thomas said she was working three jobs and taking summer classes when she found out about her pregnancy.

“School is so important to me. I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture. It shows [I] follow through.”

Thomas said she plans to take a month off to care for her baby boy but plans to go back to school next semester.