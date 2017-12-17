Police blame drinking and driving on fatal High Point crash, charge 19-year-old driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One teenager has died and two others were injured after a car went off the road and crashed into a tree Saturday night in High Point.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Whites Mill Road shortly before 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Arriving officers found a 2003 BMW 325i sedan with four people inside that crashed into a tree.

Jacob Goeke, 17, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries. He was the left rear passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Dwight Gray Jr., was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, treated, released and charged with driving while consuming under the age of 21.

The right rear passenger, 16-year-old Sammi Faydi, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The front right passenger, 17-year-old Ashley Hyde, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash, according to High Point police. They estimate the driver was going 105 mph on a 40 mph road before the crash happened. Additional charges are pending against the driver.

Beth Ammons, who lives on Whites Mill Road, said she has alerted police for years about the speeding problem on this road.

"I've called several times to see if maybe a speed trap could be set up or something can be done," Ammons said.

Goeke was a student at Southwest Guilford High School in High Point. Faydi also attends the school.

“Our Southwest High School family is deeply saddened by this tragedy. We also ask everyone to keep our students and their families and friends in their thoughts and prayers today and throughout the difficult days to come,” Mike Hettenbach, Principal, Southwest High School.

