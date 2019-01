GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned vehicle caused delays on Business 40 in Guilford County Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:55 a.m. near Bunker Hill Road. The vehicle overturned in the median — between two guardrails.

No lanes were closed and the crash happened just one mile from the Forsyth County line.

Additional information, including the extent of any injuries, is unknown.