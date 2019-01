Man shot twice in the head by escort for performing sex act ‘wrong’

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was found alive three days after he was shot in the head, allegedly by an escort, KCPQ reports.

Marissa E. Wallen, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Court documents obtained by KCPQ say the 36-year-old victim worked from home and his employer called police on Oct. 24 after the victim had not logged in for work.

Police went to the victim’s home and found him sitting against a wall in the bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Providence Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit.

A search of the victim’s home found that credit cards and a handgun were missing.

Security footage from the victim’s home showed Wallen coming to the home on multiple occasions. Security footage from Oct. 21 showed the last time Wallen entered the home. She walked in and left a short time later.

The victim’s credit cards were charged 82 times between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5, totaling more than $10,000.

When Wallen was arrested, she told police she was an escort and was hired to have sex with the victim. She told police she shot the victim twice in the back of the head for performing a sex act wrong.

Wallen is currently being held under a $1 million bond.