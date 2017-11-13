× Man accused of breaking into Thomasville home, passing out on couch

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An Archdale man is accused of breaking into a Thomasville home and passing out on the living room couch, according to a press release.

On Sunday, Davidson County deputies went to a home in the 200 block of Brook Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies found 23-year-old Taylor Brooks Kivett had entered the home’s back door and passed out on the victim’s living room couch.

Kivett was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

He is in jail on a $1,000 secured bond. Kivett has a Dec. 14 court date.