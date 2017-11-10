Stand-alone greenway coming to Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- City Manager Harden Watkins said the approval of the first stand-alone greenway in Burlington is a great example of partnership in the county.

"Very important to quality of life, those are the things that people look for when making decisions to buy homes, to invest in businesses here to bring jobs to our community," Watkins said. "Impact Alamnce is our funding partner they are a wonderful partner in the community. They do great things all over Alamance County. They're funding three-quarters of the expense of this project for us and we have our other partners -- the Town of Elon, Elon University and LabCorp completing the rest."

The project is estimated to cost approximately $400,000.

The first phase will be about one mile, eventually expanding 3.6 miles towards downtown along Front Street.

"We'll start right at the edge of the Elon University campus right at the intramural fields. About 10 percent of the project is in the town limits of Elon, the remainder is in the city limits of Burlington and it'll carry you all the way to Canterbury and Briarcliff Road," Watkins said.

Impact Alamance sent the following statement about the highly-anticipated project:

"We are a foundation and focus on building healthy environments. This means we invest in physical infrastructure to make healthy choices easier for our community, particularly when it comes to access to healthy food and physical activity. Research shows when people have easy and safe access to active transportation such as bike lanes, sidewalks and greenways, they lead more physically active and healthier lives. Burlington’s comprehensive greenways plan incorporates all of these elements and will be an excellent investment in health and quality of life for the residents of Alamance County. We are deeply committed to improving the health of our community and are thankful for the city’s vision and commitment to this initiative. We are thankful to have the opportunity to partner with them on this project."

The project is set for completion at the end of summer 2018.