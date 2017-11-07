Ten arrested after shooting, car theft and standoff in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ten people were arrested after an eight-hour standoff in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

A detective from the Greensboro Police Department's Street Crime Unit was investigating a call of shots fired into a home on Ontario Street around 10:20 p.m. Monday when he received descriptions of a vehicle connected to the shooting.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, the detective saw a vehicle match one of the descriptions. Following a check on the vehicle, the detective learned it had been reported stolen in High Point on Nov. 2.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the occupants exited and entered a home in the 1300 block of Winchester Drive.

After officers set up a perimeter, two suspects exited the home.

When the suspects remained in the home following negotiations, police obtained a search warrant and used tear gas to draw them out. As a result, five occupants exited the home over the next two hours.

At 8:30 a.m., members of the Special Response Team entered the home and found three more people. They were taken into custody without incident.

Nine adults and one juvenile are currently being interviewed to determine their involvement in the shooting and stolen vehicle.

Police believe the suspects may also be linked to "multiple gun assaults" that happened recently in Greensboro.

All ten face multiple charges in connection with the overnight standoff.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Charges will stretch from initial encounter -- running from police -- to possession of stolen goods, and possible links to previous crimes — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) November 7, 2017

.@GSO_Police police believe 5 suspects arrested in standoff may be linked to "multiple gun assaults" recently in the city @myfox8 @MPFOX8 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) November 7, 2017

3 residents on Winchester Dr. say they heard loud explosions, saw tear gas being thrown & suspects taken into custody @myfox8 @CarlyHildyard pic.twitter.com/Q9NcodYf8r — Michael Polarchy (@MPFOX8) November 7, 2017

Still an active presence at Winchester Dr. as police & firefighters remain on scene following an intense standoff @myfox8 @CarlyHildyard pic.twitter.com/9auJcgMYUC — Michael Polarchy (@MPFOX8) November 7, 2017

UPDATE: Police cleared the house of all occupants at 9:10 am. Multiple people in custody and being interviewed. No one injured. pic.twitter.com/ADA8FSA02H — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) November 7, 2017