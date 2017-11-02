In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the opening of a new LIDL in Winston-Salem, Coca-Cola's decision to add flavors and more.
New LIDL to open in Winston-Salem
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Woman crashes down embankment at Winston-Salem Lidl, has life-threatening injuries
-
Mother in Winston-Salem continues to recover after life-threatening injuries in crash near Lidl grocery store
-
Winston-Salem recovery center doubles services with new expansion
-
Winston-Salem police investigating armed robbery of bank
-
What’s open on Thanksgiving? Restaurants and grocery stores in your area
-
-
Forsyth County Girl Scouts cookie manager accused of stealing $7,000 from cookie sales
-
Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting, killing ‘close friend’ in Winston-Salem
-
This season’s most returned gifts, North Carolina’s 16 cent wage gap and more
-
Parents and students rally to keep Winston-Salem school open
-
Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more
-
-
Facebook tops list of most used apps of 2018, Google data centers to run on 1.6 million solar panels and more
-
Sears stays in business with last minute deal, Duke Energy plans over $800,000 in grants and more
-
Winston-Salem Forysth County Schools to host kindergarten registration event