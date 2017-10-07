× President Trump visits Greensboro for private fundraiser

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Donald Trump returned to Greensboro on Saturday for a campaign fundraiser.

A $2,700-per-person dinner took place at the home of businessman Louis DeJoy and his wife Aldona Wos in Greensboro.

Wos served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Pat McCrory and now serves as the vice chairwoman of the president’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

This was the president’s first trip to North Carolina since his January inauguration.