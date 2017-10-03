× Teen dies from injuries after fight at Greensboro home; death investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old died on Saturday from injuries he suffered during a fight at a home on Randall Street last month.

Police responded to 2100 block of Randall Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 after residents of the home called 911 to report an attempted burglary. Witnesses described a fight among the teen and several people who were inside the home at the time.

Upon arrival, police found the teen unresponsive outside of the residence. He was transported by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital where remained until his death.

The case has been referred to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for a determination on the manner of death.

Police are not looking for any suspects in this case and the case remains active.